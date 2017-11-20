Sacramento Food Bank Distributing Turkeys For Needy Families

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Food Bank is ensuring that thousands of families have a meal this Thanksgiving.
Monday morning, the food bank is distributing thousands of turkeys from their 3333 Third Avenue location. The event begins at 8 a.m. and will go until the last turkey is distributed, the food bank says.
A total of 4,000 turkeys, which were collected during the food bank’s Turkey Drive last week, will be given out.
Families will also get side dishes along with the turkey.
Any family interested is asked to bring an ID or proof of address. Organizers suggest people to arrive after 8 a.m. as the line will be shorter and move quicker.