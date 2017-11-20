Hackers Tried To Extort Money From Sacramento Transit System With Ransomware Attack

Filed Under: Sacramento, Sacramento Regional Transit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Regional Transit officials are blaming a “cyber ransom attack” for their network issues over the weekend.

An alert went out Sunday morning warning riders about network issues that might be affecting bus and light rail schedules, as well as hindering access to their website and apps. By Sunday evening, RT announced that the issues had been resolved.

Monday, RT announced that the issues were the result of a cyber ransom attack that tried to extort money.

Officials say the network damage is limited and no personal data was compromised. However, as a result of the cleanup after the attack, RT’s website will be offline until their system has been scrubbed of malware.

RT notes their FVMs and Connect Cards are still working.

Light rail trains and buses remain on schedule, RT says.

