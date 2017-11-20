Trump: NFL Should Suspend Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch

Trump: NFL Should Suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn LynchPresident Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Busiest Holiday Travel Week Kicks Off At Sacramento International AirportThe Sacramento International Airport is anticipating one of its busiest holiday travel seasons to date and they want passengers to be ready.

Fire At North Highlands Hotel Ruled ArsonThe fire started around 10 a.m. Sunday morning at the Courtyard Inn, on Orange Grove Avenue. Fire investigators are now on the hunt for the arsonist.

How Charles Manson Became One Of The Most Notorious Cult LeadersA petty criminal who had been in and out of jail since childhood, the charismatic, guru-like Manson surrounded himself in the 1960s with runaways and other lost souls and then sent his disciples to butcher some of L.A.'s rich and famous.