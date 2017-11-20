Winters Father Arrested After 4-Year-Old Girl Dies

Filed Under: Winters, Yolo County

WINTERS (CBS13) – A father has been arrested after his four-year-old girl was found dead in Yolo County.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Owings Court and Shams Way on Sunday to investigate a possible drowning. A four-year-old girl was found unresponsive in Putah Creek.

The girl was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Detectives soon arrested the girl’s father, 26-year-old Winters resident Markeese Carter. He is facing numerous charges, including murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assaulting a peace officer.

Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results to determine how exactly the child died.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch