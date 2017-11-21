Is A Former Roller Derby Rink Going To Pot? Empty Building Could Be Home To Marijuana Processing Facility

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A small block in a North Sacramento neighborhood could become the home of a big new marijuana facility.

A group of investors in a cannabis cultivation facility are asking the city of Sacramento to approve a conditional use permit for the block that is zoned as industrial, but also has families living on it.

Golden Earth Partners hired a food truck and opened the doors to the Kathleen Avenue building for their proposed pot business to community members.

The 45,000 square-foot warehouse was once roller derby rink. It could become one of Sacramento’s first and biggest legal commercial cannabis cultivation facilities.

“Our application was 450 pages,” Golden Earth Partners spokesperson Max Del Real said.

Investors are promising 24-hour security, armored vehicles, and jobs to go with the 1,000-plus pot plants they are proposing to grow.

“The city is very clear on where you can commercially cultivate cannabis,” Del Real said. “We meet those requirements.”

The pot-growing warehouse location is zoned IndustrIal.

It also sits across the street from a residential neighborhood.

The neighbor reaction is mixed.

“The biggest question about this location is the proximity of families,” neighbor Phillip Wilson said.

“Well you know I’d rather it be used than sit empty; that’s when there’s problems when buildings are empty,” neighbor LeAnne Brown said.

Art renderings show what the long-empty building could look like from the outside. Blueprints show the planned grow rooms inside.

“You’re bringing in a product that just brings in problems,” Wilson said.

A small street in North Sacramento, in for a possible big change.

An application to allow thousands of pot plants under one roof, across the street from a place people call home.