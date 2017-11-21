Police Searching For Escaped Inmate Involved In Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man sought by Stockton Police in an officer-involved shooting is one of the men who escaped from a Palo Alto courthouse.

John Bivins, 47,  is one of two inmates who escaped from the Palo Alto Courthouse on Nov. 6. He and Tramel Leon McClough, 46, were both facing charges related to the armed robbery of a Verizon store in Sunnyvale.

Bivins was seen fleeing in a green 1999 Ford Explorer with a license plate of 7TTY505.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 south of Eight Mile Road, leading to a pursuit that ended on Trinity Parkway where the driver exited the vehicle.

The driver fled into a nearby Walmart and was apprehended.

The passenger, police say, was John Bivins. He hopped into the driver’s seat and continued down Trinity Parkway.

A California Highway Patrol officer fired his weapon during a stop on Trinity Parkway near McAuliffe Road. Police say Bivins then fled northbound on Trinity Parkway.

