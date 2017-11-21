Police Searching For Escaped Inmate Involved In Stockton Shooting

Rooftop Thieves Make Off With Electronics, Lobster Tails From RestaurantThieves scaled a wall in the back to access the restaurant's roof, likely targeting the metal box covering the building's air-conditioning unit, where they cut a hole and jumped down.

Second Shooting In A Month Raises Safety Concerns At Solano Town CenterMonday's shooting that left a victim with life-threatening injuries comes the same week as the mall is ramping up for a busy holiday season.

Nothing Ever Gets Between Our Anchors And Our ViewersIt sure would be a shame if something were to pull in front of our camera at an inopportune time. At least it's not a bus.

Body Found In Davis Hotel That Was Evacuated Due To SmellHotel management says a guest checked into the room on Monday. The guest was supposed to check out at 11 a.m., but never did.

CBS13 News PM News Update – 11/21/17Tony and Dave have your evening update from CBS13.