Search On For Driver Accused Of Harassing Teen Girl In Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a driver who is suspected of harassing a teenage girl in Rio Vista.
The incident happened a little after 5 p.m. Monday along N. Front Street. The Rio Vista Police Department says a man driving an older model, tan-colored Chevrolet SUV pulled up next to a 15-year-old girl walking along the road.
The girl says the man tried to get her attention. He then started getting angry when she didn’t respond to his advances.
Other cars were in the area and the man eventually gave up because he was blocking the road.
Police say the driver was a heavy-set white man in his 30s with brown hair, green eyes, a light beard and a mustache.
Anyone with information about who the man might be is asked to call Rio Vista police.