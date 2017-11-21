Search On For Driver Accused Of Harassing Teen Girl In Rio Vista

Filed Under: Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a driver who is suspected of harassing a teenage girl in Rio Vista.

The incident happened a little after 5 p.m. Monday along N. Front Street. The Rio Vista Police Department says a man driving an older model, tan-colored Chevrolet SUV pulled up next to a 15-year-old girl walking along the road.

The girl says the man tried to get her attention. He then started getting angry when she didn’t respond to his advances.

Other cars were in the area and the man eventually gave up because he was blocking the road.

Police say the driver was a heavy-set white man in his 30s with brown hair, green eyes, a light beard and a mustache.

Anyone with information about who the man might be is asked to call Rio Vista police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch