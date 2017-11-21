Scammers Targeting Amazon Customers With Realistic-Looking Emails The Better Business Bureau has a warning about an email that appears to from Amazon, but it’s not.

Roseville Police Seeking Robbery SuspectRoseville Police say a man robbed the First Bank on Douglas Boulevard. He's described as a white male in his 50s, standing 6'3" tall.

UPDATE: Body Found In Davis Hotel That Was Evacuated Due To SmellA suspected Hazmat situation has prompted evacuations in Downtown Davis early Tuesday morning.

Former High-School Softball Coach Sentenced To 4 Years For Sex With MinorsSacramento Police say Michael Martis was coaching the girls’ softball team at St. Francis High School when he met one of the victims.