Second Shooting In A Month Raises Safety Concerns At Solano Town Center

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police are investigating another the second shooting at the Solano Town Center in a month.

One person has life-threatening injuries after the 4:30 p.m. shooting on Monday.

Fred Sanchez was sitting just feet away from the gunshots in the Ulta parking lot.

“All of a sudden I heard six shots go off,” he said.

Sanchez hid behind a wall to protect himself.

“I jumped up and immediately ran behind the enclosure and hid behind the bricks,” he said.

He’s still shaken by what he saw. He described what he saw after the shots stopped.

“We saw a brown older Camry leaving, then 10seconds later, a red SUV took off, the windows were blown out,” Sanchez described.

Police found the victim two miles away from where the shooting happened.

“We located that gunshot victim in the area of East Travis Boulevard and Dover Avenue,” said Fairfield Police Sgt. Matt Bloesch.

It’s the second shooting at the mall in a month. A shooting in October left no injuries, but no suspects were found.

Police couldn’t say whether the shootings are gang-related.

“The mall is a big congregating place, especially now during the holidays. Safety of lives is our biggest priority,” Bloesch added.

Bloesch says the department typically ramps up its security around the mall during the holidays.

“Officers are inside the mall, outside the mall, on foot inside the parking lots, all over the area,” he said.

CBS13 asked mall management about its security efforts in light of the recent violence, management sent a statement reading in part:

“While details of our communication and security plans are not publicized, our response teams are onsite ‪24/7‬.”

Fairfield police will patrol the mall from Thanksgiving until the day after Christmas.