Former High-School Softball Coach Sentenced To 4 Years For Sex With Minors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A former high school softball coach in Sacramento has been sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with two minors.

Sacramento Police say Michael Martis was coaching the girls’ softball team at St. Francis High School when he met one of the victims.

Martis will also have to register as a sex offender, essentially stopping him from coaching at another high school after his release.

Martis pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse involving two minors. One case involved a 16-year-old in 2013, while another case happened with a 15-year-old he coached in 2006 and 2007.

According to Sacramento Police, during the summer of 2013, Martis, who was 53 at the time, allegedly became involved in a sexual relationship with his 16-year old softball player.

In a four-page statement to police obtained by CBS13, the victim says “Martis and I decided to set up a hitting lesson. Martis and I both knew we weren’t actually going to practice hitting.”

The statement also says the victim continued having sex with Martis and exchanging inappropriate photos until 2015, when the victim’s mother saw a text message from Martis asking for her to spend the night at his house.

Martis then told the victim “I’ll come up with a plan. Don’t say anything about having sex when you were under 18.”