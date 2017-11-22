Alaska Town At Center Of Taxicab Bootlegging Scandal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Court hearings have been continued for 18 taxicab drivers charged with illegally selling alcohol out of their cabs in a remote Alaska town known for its large taxicab fleet.
During a status hearing Wednesday, attorneys for the drivers in Bethel told a judge they need more time to review case discovery. The defendants, including a local taxicab company, have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of selling alcohol without a license.
Alaska Assistant Attorney General Javier Diaz says seven defendants were rescheduled for Dec. 21 hearings and 11 were reset for Jan. 18.
Locals say the cabdrivers have been a source for illegal booze in Bethel, with one taxi for every 107 residents. Alaska State Troopers launched an investigation that led to charges against the drivers earlier this year.
