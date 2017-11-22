Alaska Town At Center Of Taxicab Bootlegging Scandal

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Court hearings have been continued for 18 taxicab drivers charged with illegally selling alcohol out of their cabs in a remote Alaska town known for its large taxicab fleet.

During a status hearing Wednesday, attorneys for the drivers in Bethel told a judge they need more time to review case discovery. The defendants, including a local taxicab company, have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of selling alcohol without a license.

Alaska Assistant Attorney General Javier Diaz says seven defendants were rescheduled for Dec. 21 hearings and 11 were reset for Jan. 18.

Locals say the cabdrivers have been a source for illegal booze in Bethel, with one taxi for every 107 residents. Alaska State Troopers launched an investigation that led to charges against the drivers earlier this year.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

