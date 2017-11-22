3 Suspects Smash Through Door, Ransack Elk Grove Gas Station

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a trio of suspects who smashed their way into an Elk Grove gas station and ransacked the front counter.
The incident happened back on Nov. 19 at the Shell Gas Station along Auto Center Drive.
Elk Grove police say, around 3:30 a.m., the suspects pulled up in a dark grey or silver Jeep Grand Cherokee. One of the suspects then threw a big rock and smashed out a pane of the glass front door.
The suspects then ransacked the front counter, taking two cash registers and lottery tickets.
Anyone with information on who the suspects might be is asked to contact detectives at (916) 478-8060.