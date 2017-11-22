Man Gets 472 Years For Sex Trafficking Ring

Lawsuit Over Rob Gronkowski Erotic Fiction TossedA couple says an engagement photo that shows them embracing was pulled from their photographer's website without their knowledge and used on the cover of "A Gronking to Remember."

Sacramento Kings Continue Home Success In Win Over Los Angeles LakersDe'Aaron Fox had 13 in his first NBA matchup against Lonzo Ball. Zach Randolph had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Willie Cauley-Stein added 26 points.

No Garoppolo, It's Still Beathard Time As San Francisco 49ers Face Seattle SeahawksThat means Jimmy Garoppolo will likely be the backup for at least another week after being acquired in a trade with the Patriots at the Oct. 31 deadline.That means Jimmy Garoppolo will likely be the backup for at least another week after being acquired in a trade with the Patriots at the Oct. 31 deadline.

Logan Couture Leads San Jose Sharks To Win Over Arizona CoyotesJoe Thornton also scored and Joel Ward added an empty-net goal with 47.8 to play for the Sharks, who snapped a three-game losing streak.