Oak Park Residents Celebrate Progress, But Remain Aware Of Violence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn’s first Thanksgiving helping feed the community he grew up in.

“It isn’t really just about me. It’s about community,” said Hahn.

And there’s no question the Oak Park community is thankful for the connections he’s making here.

“We’re glad to see you in the community hopefully we’ll see you more,” said 24-year-old volunteer Angel Dupont.

But just a block from this Thanksgiving feast, at the corner of San Carlos Way and 8th Avenue, neighbors are still reeling from the latest shooting this week.

“It sounded like 20 gunfire, like war. like some type of war zone or something,” said Neighbor Demond Potts

Police discovered a 58-year-old Sacramento man-bleeding in the street.

Investigators are still trying to identify a motive and a suspect.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a revival of violence in Oak Park. Actually, crime is down in Oak Park,” he said.

The shooting brings the number of homicides in Sacramento to 36 this year compared to 39 in all of 2016, or about the same rate.

Shiloh Baptist Church Pastor Anthony Sadler says the numbers fail to highlight the positive.

“We just have to endure the downs and celebrate the ups, that’s why when I look at young people from our church I adopt them as my own, so we’re able to pass the church down to a capable generation,” says Sadler.

Faith is how many are coping with gun violence plaguing Oak Park.

In June, city leaders led a peace walk after several high profile shootings.

One left a 19-year-old man dead, and a pregnant woman injured, forcing her to deliver her baby early.

People who live here remain wary.

“No. No. I don’t go out too much too much at night with my baby,” said Levi Eddies.

Hahn says progress takes time, and it’s times like this that he gets to prove his commitment to change.

“There’s a lot of people here coming together to eat break bread together there’s all sorts of organizations to help people in need,” he said.