Sacramento Kings Continue Home Success In Win Over Los Angeles Lakers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Zach Randolph had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Willie Cauley-Stein added 26 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-102 on Wednesday night.

Buddy Hield added 10 points for Sacramento, including a pair of 3-pointers during a 15-5 run to open the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 14, Frank Mason added 11 and De’Aaron Fox had 13 in his first NBA matchup against Lonzo Ball.

The Kings trailed briefly in the first quarter but took the lead on Randolph’s up-and-under basket past Brook Lopez and slowly pulled away after that. Sacramento led by as many as 20 and dominated Los Angeles on the boards.

That continued a strange pattern for the Kings, who are 1-9 on the road but 4-4 at home. Those four wins have come against Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Portland and Los Angeles.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20 points, Kyle Kuzma had 17 and Ball had 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers. Los Angeles was playing the second half of a back-to-back after rallying from 19 down to beat the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

The game was billed as a matchup between 19-year-old rookies Ball and Fox, the second and fifth overall pick in this year’s draft who were playing against each other for the first time as pros after squaring off twice in college in 2016.

Both had their moments, though Ball’s one-handed alley-oop dunk in the second quarter clearly stood out. He also made a 3-pointer late in the fourth that brought the Lakers within 106-92.

Ball finished 4 of 8 while Fox went 5 of 11.

Randolph got the Kings off to a fast start with 11 points in the opening 7 1/2 minutes, while Bogdanovic and Mason added six points apiece as part of a 16-2 run to close out the first quarter that put Sacramento up 31-19.

The Lakers cut the gap to 37-30 after Ball’s dunk off a pass from Corey Brewer before the Kings pulled away and took a 54-41 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Los Angeles was outrebounded 44-32. . Caldwell-Pope made 4 of 6 3-pointers. As a team the Lakers made 15 of 29 beyond the arc.

Kings: Fox missed five of his first seven shots, including two airballs. . Hield returned from an ankle injury while Vince Carter also played after missing seven games with a kidney stone.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 27.

Kings: Host the Clippers on Saturday night. The Clippers have won nine straight in Sacramento, their last loss coming March 19, 2013.

