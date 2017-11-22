Stockton Chiropractor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patient 

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators are looking for any other possible victims of a chiropractor accused of sexual assault in Stockton.
Stockton police say Dr. Adam Robert Spencer, 39, was arrested on Wednesday. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a 51-year-old patient of his back in June.
Detectives say the alleged assault happened at his 2700 block of E. Fremont Street office. No other details about the incident have been released.
Spencer was arrested at his Lodi home Wednesday morning, police say.
Detectives are now looking for anyone else who was possibly assaulted by Spencer. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (209) 937-8323.