TripAdvisor Accused Of Deleting Reviews That Mentioned Rape Allegations

Citrus Heights Catching Crooks With Plenty Of BaitThe theft reduction program began last year by the Citrus Heights Police Department. It has seen the number of arrests nearly triple this year.

Oak Park Residents Celebrate Progress, But Remain Aware Of ViolenceIt's Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn's first Thanksgiving helping feed the community he grew up in. And there's no question the Oak Park community is thankful for the connections he's making here. But just a block from this Thanksgiving feast, at the corner of San Carlos Way and 8th Avenue, neighbors are still reeling from the latest shooting this week.

Where Is John Bivins? Search Continues For Escaped Inmate Spotted In StocktonJohn Bivins escaped from the Palo Alto courthouse along with 46-year old Tramel McClough, about two weeks ago.

CBS13 News AM News Update – 11/22/17Here's the latest news update from CBS13.

11/22/17 PM AppCastSlight chance of showers to the north.