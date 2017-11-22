Where Is John Bivins? Search Continues For Escaped Inmate Spotted In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Law enforcement around Stockton and the Bay Area are on the hunt for 47-year old John Bivins.

He escaped from the Palo Alto courthouse along with 46-year old Tramel McClough, about two weeks ago.

The pair was spotted in Stockton on Tuesday, where McClough was arrested, but his accomplice remains still on the loose.

Both suspects are accused of robbery and false imprisonment at a Sunnyvale Verizon store.

Joanni Luna was just about to leave Walmart with her two infants when she saw 46-year old Tramel McClough, a jail escapee, fly past her.

“My thought was, ‘I need to get out of here,’” said Joanni Luna.

Behind him, police officers had their guns drawn, ready to take McClough down.

“My first thought was, does this guy have a gun too? Is he gonna fire back?” Luna wondered.

Panicking, Luna and her family ran for cover to protect themselves.

“The motions just run through you, how do you protect your children?” Luna said.

Just minutes before, McClough had led CHP officers on a chase on Northbound Interstate 5 in a green SUV.

Along for the ride, another escapee — 47-year old John Bivins. Police say Bivins hopped into the driver’s seat of the same SUV and took off after McClough got out.

Gunshots rang out as Bivins turned into a dead end on Trinity Parkway and was cornered by police.

“I heard the four shots, and I’m thinking in my mind, wow that’s crazy,” said Rico Morales, a witness.

Morales describes hearing officers yelling for Bivins to stay down.

He says the next thing he knew, Bivins squeezed through police, escaping again.

“It’s unbelievable that he got away, with all the activity and the gunshots,” Morales said.

The manhunt continues, and police say Bivins could still be driving the same green Ford Explorer with the license plate 7TTY505.