Woodland Company Building Northern California’s Future

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A local construction company involved in several projects in Northern California is now onto its next project. After helping design Golden 1 Center, Clark Pacific is working on the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

“As a sports fan, it’s fantastic, said Matt Engleking, a project manager with Clark Pacific. “It definitely makes coming to work a lot easier!”

Engineers at Clark Pacific are busy mixing, pouring and smoothing concrete.

“We first start by pouring the bottom lift, the bottom tread and then once that sets, we pour the second,” he explained.

One by one, the build each steel-framed panels, casting four to five each day. Their goal is to build 1,044 panels altogether.

“That’s 3,300 cubic yards of lightweight, reinforced prestressed concrete,” Engleking said.

He told CBS13 once the concrete is poured, these panels will line the inside of the new Chase Center in San Francisco – future home of the Golden State Warriors. And on top of the panels will be 18,000 seats for the fans.

“Just to be able to come in and say you were even a small part of such a big endeavor, it’s unbelievable,” Engleking said. “We work along with the design team to make sure we meet their intent, as well as structurally.”

But this is not the only project on Clark Pacific’s resume.

Levi Stadium in Santa Clara and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento were both designed, in part, by the company. And last week, another project opened its doors to the public: Apple Park’s Visitor Center on Campus in Cupertino.

“To be in Woodland and to be able to touch all of these areas while still coming to Woodland every day is really impactful as far as what we take pride in and how we succeed as a company,” said Leonard Schlosser, a production manager with the company.

More than 150 people are working on the project and they’re about 15-20 percent done. In February, they will start putting the pieces together and hope to finish by November 2018.