Black Friday Frenzy

SACRAMENTO (CBS) The lines filled up early at the Best Buy in Arden for Thanksgiving shopping.

“Since 8 o clock last night,” said Mark Lawson, the first person in line.

Shoppers were salivating over huge savings, stepping away from their Thanksgiving tables to be in line.

“It’s kind of like camping,” said Lawson.

Other Holiday shopping veterans were wanting a return to the Friday morning rush.

“I’d rather wait until Friday,” said Diane Brock.

She says she likes to capitalize on the savings when shopping for family members, but that it’s getting harder to leave the house on Thanksgiving day.

“Let people enjoy the day, be with their families and shop tomorrow,” said Brock.

Big box stores opened earlier than ever this year to try and compete with online giants like Amazon.

But with people lined up around many buildings, consumer experts say retail stores are still pulling in bargain hunters.

“85 percent of sales this holiday season will occur in a store,” said Melody Hobson, CBS News Financial Contributor.

What day of the week those sales happen has changed over the years.

“”It was Black Friday, then it was Black Friday Weekend, there’s even Black Friday week. Now, it’s Black November,” said Marshall Cohen NPD Group Retail Analyst.

Retail experts say Black Friday is slowing, yet shoppers are spending more.

According to Retailmenot, Consumers plan to spend more than $700 this year between Black Friday and cyber Monday compared to about $500 last season.

“Everybody is getting their stuff today and tonight,” said Brock.

While the rush for Friday is fading away, revenue for big box stores continues to be strong.

The National Retail Federation says that nearly one in every three Americans will do some form of shopping this weekend.