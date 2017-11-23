Police: Woman Kidnapped By Ex In Stockton, Search On

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a woman suspected of being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Stockton police say the kidnapping happened Wednesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., police say 33-year-old Eddie Gutierrez was seen forcing his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Adriana Carrillo, into a car in the Pacific Avenue Chuck E Cheese parking lot.

Eddie Gutierrez (left) and Adriana Carrillo’s (right) photos provided by the Stockton Police Department.

Officers say the pair were involved in an earlier domestic violence incident in San Joaquin County.

Gutierrez is now wanted on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence and robbery. He is also facing kidnapping charges from an earlier case out of San Joaquin County, police say.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they might be is asked to call police at (209) 937-8377.

