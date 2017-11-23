Facebook Opens 2nd Office Combating Hate Speech In Germany

Wild Turkeys On The Rise In Residential NeighborhoodsThe turkeys have been reported eating plants in Fair Oaks, cracking roof tiles in Folsom, and leaving their mark on cars parked outside.

Illegal Camping American River Parkway Could Bring Toxic Mess To WaterAdvocates for the parkway are worried illegal camping is not only creating a toxic dumping ground in the water here but as rains come, there will be a toxic discharge downstream too.

Teen Shot In Online Shoe Sale Gone BadA 14-year-old was shot twice in front of their home in the Arden area last week trying to sell a pair of shoes.

Citrus Heights Catching Crooks With Plenty Of BaitThe theft reduction program began last year by the Citrus Heights Police Department. It has seen the number of arrests nearly triple this year.

Oak Park Residents Celebrate Progress, But Remain Aware Of ViolenceIt's Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn's first Thanksgiving helping feed the community he grew up in. And there's no question the Oak Park community is thankful for the connections he's making here. But just a block from this Thanksgiving feast, at the corner of San Carlos Way and 8th Avenue, neighbors are still reeling from the latest shooting this week.