Man Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – Police in Manteca are investigating after a shooting victim was found near the Boys & Girls Club of Manteca Thursday afternoon.

The City of Manteca says officers are along the 500 block of W. Alameda Street investigating the scene.

Just after 2:30 p.m., officers say they got a report of a shooting victim being found in the area. A man with a gunshot wound was soon found by officers who responded to the scene.

Police at the scene of the shooting. (Credit: City of Manteca)

The man was transported to the hospital. His condition is unclear at this point.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Police have closed W. Alameda Street in the immediate area due to the investigation.

