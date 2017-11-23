SoCal Bakes In Record Heat On Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Among the things Southern Californians had to be thankful for Thursday were record temperatures high enough to send people flocking to beaches to work off those Thanksgiving Day calories.
The National Weather Service says the high temperature in downtown Los Angeles was a record-setting 91 degrees.
The previous record high for a Thanksgiving Day was 90, set on Nov. 26, 1903.
The heat wave, which began Wednesday, was expected to begin breaking up Friday.
It’s being caused by an upper-level ridge of high pressure that has parked itself over Southern California, trapping warm desert air.
Temperatures ranged from the low to mid-80s in normally cooler coastal areas to the mid-90s in warmer valley areas.
The high temperature was 86 at Laguna Beach by mid-afternoon.
