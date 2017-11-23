The Latest: Trump Tells Military ‘We’re Really Winning’

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters as he speaks at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center September 27, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump spoke about his Republican tax plan. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is telling members of the military positioned across the globe that they’re winning big under his watch.

Trump says in a teleconference with the troops on Thanksgiving Day that more progress has been made in recent months in Afghanistan and in fighting the Islamic State group than had been made in years of the previous administration.

He says of the situation in Afghanistan that: “Everybody’s talking about the progress you’ve made in the last few months since I opened it up.”

Trump accused the previous administration of not allowing soldiers on the ground to do their jobs. But he says that now, “We’re not fighting anymore to just walk around, we’re fighting to win.”

He adds that, “We’re being talked about again as an armed forces. We’re really winning.”

Before, he says, “They weren’t letting you win.”

___

9:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has expressed Thanksgiving Day gratitude to members of the armed forces. He spoke with them via conference call from his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. He says they’re “very, very special people” to him and everyone else in the country.

Trump tweeted before the call that he’d be speaking to soldiers in Afghanistan, Iraq, on the USS Monterey, and in Turkey and Bahrain.

He says everyone has been talking about the progress that has been made in Afghanistan in recent months.

He also tweeted that he’ll be visiting a Coast Guard facility in Florida later in the day.

___

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump has a Thanksgiving Day message for the nation: Look at all I’ve done.

Trump is telling followers in an early-morning holiday tweet that, “your Country is starting to do really well.”

He says: Jobs are “coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….!”

Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

He’s scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later Thursday morning.

