Local Shops Hoping For Big Numbers On Small Business Saturday

SACRAMENTO (CBS) Friday is for the big box stores. Saturday is for the small local shops. And in Del Paso Heights, there is a push to build back up the boulevard.

“Travel Mugs, Coffee mugs,” said Frankie, a small business owner pointing out her products.

She has been selling her products on Del Paso Boulevard for 10 years.

“We want to stay on the Boulevard,” said Frankie.

She opened the Diva Market in Del Paso Heights to encourage others to sell their items. They now have 12 vendors.

“I just see things growing here on the boulevard,” said Frankie.

“Regulars, they keep coming back. They know we’re trying to build,” said Daphne Burgess.

She is Frankie’s business partner. Burgess has her own booth but has also helped grow the market.

“Vendors with a variety of products who didn’t really have a storefront of their own,” explained Burgess.

The market has local appeal and plenty deals on small business Saturday.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come and support their neighbors,” said Burgess.

2016 was a record year for Shop Small Saturday. According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, an estimated 112 million Americans spent some amount of money on the Saturday following Black Friday. It was an increase of 13% from the previous year.

“I like to shop at the small stores because they have unique goods that you can’t find at the bigger stores,” said one Old Sacramento shopper.

It’s a trend in the right direction for local business owners, like Troy Carlson in Old Sacramento. He wants to see people’s money being spent to boost the region’s economy.

“All of our staff, everyone is based in Sacramento. We all shop here we all live here,” said Carlson.

Small business owners in Del Paso Heights hoping the Saturday shopping push will continue the neighborhood’s momentum.

“The neighborhood is being revitalized and more people are coming out,” said Burgess.