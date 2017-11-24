Man With Dementia And Medical Condition Missing In Winters

Woman, Baby Killed After Vehicle Hits Bear Calaveras CountyThe bear was struck and killed, but the impact of the bear killed the unidentified driver and her daughter, of Copperopolis.

Domestic Situation Becomes Police Standoff In South SacramentoThe incident happened around 6:30 this morning on 71 st Street near Hirman Johnson High School. Police blocked off the street while they negotiated with the man.

People Modifying Homes For AgingInstead of moving out of their homes and into a residence designed for seniors, many people are customizing their current home. See what you can do.

New App Helps People Find Businesses Owned By Black PeopleMinority-owned businesses are looking for a boost in new shoppers this holiday season and they're hoping a new mobile platform will help them do just that.

Sacramento Police Get Training In Less-Than-Lethal ForceThe officers are learning how to stop suspects by using non-lethal force.