OC Police Chase Ends In Head-On Crash That Kills 2

Keidel: Surging Steelers Still Lucky To Not Face RodgersThe Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans have to be ecstatic to face a Green Bay Packers team without Aaron Rodgers.

Oakland Raiders Week 12 Injury Report: Starting Cornerback Ruled Out Against BroncosThe Oakland Raiders have struggled through the NFL season so far but they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC. This week, they have a chance for revenge against the Denver Broncos but have some injuries to overcome if they want to gain the revenge win.

49ers Week 12 Injury Report: Coming Off Bye Week, SF Much Healthier On DefenseThe San Francisco 49ers had the week off, and it seems to have done the roster some good in terms of healing players with nagging injuries. With a 1-9 record, the 49ers have had a rough season on and off the field with injuries, but heading into Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks, the team looks stronger than it has since September.