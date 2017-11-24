Wet Weekend Coming Up; Bulk Of The Action Arrives Sunday

Filed Under: weather

A storm is headed to northern California that’ll bring an inch of rain to our area and several inches of snow to the Sierra.

We’ll see widespread rain arriving around mid-day Sunday. Then on Monday, we anticipate seeing the accumulation of snow as the snow level drops to 4,000-5,000 feet.

About .5 inch to 1 inch of rain falling in the valley between Saturday and Monday. The foothills could see up to 2 inches.

At pass level, we’ll see about 6-8 inches of snow. We’ll also see sustained winds of 30-45 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph. We may see a high-wind warning.

