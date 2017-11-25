California Man Suspected Of Kidnapping Woman In Shopping Center Parking Lot

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested and is suspected of kidnapping a woman from a California shopping center.

Authorities say 28-year-old Benjamin Sher confronted the woman in the parking lot of a shopping center in Petaluma shortly before 3 a.m. Friday and kidnapped her.

Officers went to the parking lot but couldn’t find the woman. Moments later, the victim called 911 from a home about five miles away and said she had been able to escape after Sher crashed a car into a tree.

Investigators said Sher was arrested after he ran into a nearby park. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sher knew the victim.

He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, and drunken driving. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

