Chip Kelly Returns To College Coaching With UCLA Los Angeles CA (AP)- UCLA says it has hired Chip Kelly as its coach, bringing the former Oregon coach back to the Pac-12 after he tried his hand in the NFL.

Police Chase Ends In Head-On Crash That Kills Two police chase in Anaheim has ended with a head-on crash that killed two people. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says deputies went to Villa Park Thursday afternoon after getting a call about suspicious people knocking on doors.

Man badly bitten by shark off California beachAuthorities say a spear fisherman was badly injured in a shark attack in California. State fire Capt. Josh Silveira says the man and his father were several hundred yards offshore Friday at Pebble Beach when the son was bitten in the right thigh.

Local Firefighters 'Brave The Shave' For Fallen Firefighter's FamilyAs a show of solidarity and inspired by a campaign started by the Anderson’s young son, Mason, the “Brave the Shave” campaign is gaining steam.