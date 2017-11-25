WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Rance Howard, Actor Dad Of Director Ron Howard, Dies At 89

Rance Howard and Ron Howard at the The Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Ron Howard says his actor father Rance Howard has died. He was 89.

Howard announced his father’s passing Saturday on Twitter. He praised his father for his ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.

The elder Howard also was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

He appeared in several of Ron Howard’s films, including “Apollo 13,” ”A Beautiful Mind,” ”Splash,” ”How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” ”Parenthood” and “Grand Theft Auto.”

Other film credits include “Chinatown” and the 2013 drama “Nebraska.” On television, he appeared on many series including “Seinfeld,” ”Murder, She Wrote,” ”NCIS: Los Angeles,” ”Grey’s Anatomy” and Ron Howard’s starring series, “Happy Days.”

