Rance Howard, Actor Dad Of Director Ron Howard, Dies At 89

Local Firefighters "Brave The Shave" In Support Of A Fallen Firefighter And His FamilyFirefighters from throughout the Sacramento region are pulling together for the family of a colleague who lost his battle with cancer.

Sacramento Police Department Trained Using Less Than Lethal ForceThe police department is equipping officers with less than lethal force options including shotguns.

Local Shops Are Hoping For Big Numbers On Small Business SaturdayFriday is for the big box stores. Saturday is for the small local shops. And in Del Paso Heights, there is a push to build back up the boulevard.

Christmas Tree Farm Targeted By ThievesA family-run Christmas tree farm is now forced to shut down during the busiest time of the year, after being targeted by thieves.

Local Egyptian Community Reacts To Devastating Terrorist AttackAs gunmen opened fire on worshipers inside an Egyptian mosque Friday, panic spread throughout communities with many worried about loved ones.