US-50 Closes Near Red Hawk Parkway Due To Crash, Downed Power Lines

SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — Both directions of US 50 were closed near Red Hawk Parkway after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash and power lines fell down across the freeway, Sunday evening around 7 PM.

California Highway Patrol, CalFire and CalTrans responded to assist with the accident and traffic control.  Pacific Gas And Electric were requested by the California Highway Patrol to assist with the downed power lines.

The circumstances that lead up to the crash, and what caused the power lines to come down were not immediately known.  No estimated time of re-opening was immediately available.

This story is developing, please check back for further developments.

