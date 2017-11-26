4 Dead In Rollover Crash On Highway Involving 5 Vehicles

SAN PABLO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving five vehicles on a California highway has killed four people and injured at least five others.

KTVU reports that California Highway Patrol officials say a car traveling in an eastbound lane on Highway 80 in San Pablo crashed into another car on Saturday at about 8 p.m. Officials say the second car flipped over, landed in the westbound lanes and collided with three other vehicles.

Officials say four passengers in the car that flipped over were killed, while the driver and other people injured were taken to an area hospital.

Authorities say the person in the car that started the initial collision left the area, but was picked up later by officials.

No additional information about the people involved in the crash was immediately available.

