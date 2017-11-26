4 Dead In Rollover Crash On Highway Involving 5 Vehicles

Couture Scores Twice As Sharks Top Jets 4-0Logan Couture does the dirty work that doesn't always get noticed. But with his team in desperate need of a win, he didn't shy away from the limelight. Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones had 38 saves as the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday night. The Sharks won for just the second time in six games with two ties over that stretch and improved to 18-5-2-2 all-time against Winnipeg. The Jets had won five of their previous six and 10 of their last 13.