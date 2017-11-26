Second Santa Clara Inmate In Courthouse Escape Caught

Filed Under: Escaped Prisoner, escapee, Jail Escape, Palo Alto, Santa Clara County
(Source: Santa Clara County Office of the Sheriff)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the second of two California inmates who escaped from a courthouse earlier this month has been captured.

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office posted on social media that U.S. marshals arrested John Bivins in San Leandro about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. The office provided no other details.

Bivins and Tramel McClough made a dramatic getaway Nov. 6 when they escaped deputies escorting them at a court in suburban Silicon Valley by running through an emergency exit and outside to a waiting car. Officials said they were held without bail after robbing a Verizon store of $64,000 in merchandise.

Highway patrol officers in Stockton caught McClough last week when he ditched a car and ran into a Walmart. Bivins took the wheel and kept driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch