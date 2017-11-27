California Man Arrested After Human Skull Found In Car’s Trunk

California Farmworker Union Wins Battle To Ensure ContractsIn a unanimous ruling, the highest court in the nation's leading agricultural state upheld a law that allows California to impose labor contracts for farmworkers whose unions and employers do not agree on wages or other working conditions.

Harvey Weinstein Resigns From Directors Guild Of AmericaWeinstein has been expelled from a number of professional guilds and organizations, including the Producer's Guild and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since dozens of women have come forward to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape.

California Man Arrested After Human Skull Found In Car's TrunkThey say a search of the car before it was to be towed revealed methamphetamine behind the fuel door and the skull in the trunk.

California Lawyer Admits Running $50 Million Visa-Fraud ScamAuthorities said Chan and her father operated a company, California Investment Immigration Fund, LLC, that applied for green cards for wealthy investors.