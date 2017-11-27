Escaped Inmate Believed To Be In Modesto Area

Filed Under: andrew holaday, Modesto
Andrew Holaday (Credit: CDCR)

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for an inmate they believe could be staying in Modesto.

Corrections officials say Andrew Holaday was working as an inmate firefighter at Deadwood Conservation Camp in Fort Jones and was expected to report to the Salvation Army on November 21, but never appeared.

Investigators say Holaday is from Modesto and has family in the area.

He was convicted of manufacturing and possessing a metal baton weapon and was sentenced in 2016 to two years and eight months behind bars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch