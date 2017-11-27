Escaped Inmate Believed To Be In Modesto Area

Latest NBA Power RankingsThe Boston Celtics finally lost last week to the Miami Heat, but they still top this week's NBA Power Rankings. Where does your team stand?

SEC Football Report: Auburn Topples Alabama, Sets Up Rematch With Georgia In SEC Title GameThe Tigers handed the Tide their first loss of the season, and they're now one win away from an SEC title.

Raiders Back In Contention After 21-14 Win Over BroncosFor everything that has gone wrong for Oakland this season, from a four-game losing streak to the defensive coordinator getting fired to the offense regressing, the Raiders somehow find themselves in contention in the mediocre AFC West.

49ers Week 12 Team Grades: Seattle Smothers SF In 24-13 Victory At Levi's StadiumComing off a bye week, the San Francisco 49ers stuck with rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard, and the results were not good in a lopsided loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo made his 49ers debut late in the fourth quarter and led the S.F. offense to its final score of the game.