Inmate Missing From Work Crew In San Joaquin County

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing inmate who has a very distinct appearance.

On Monday around 1:30 p.m. the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department was notified that inmate Corey Hughes, 27, was missing from his work crew. He was last seen in the area of Interstate 5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton.

Corey Hughes (Credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

 

Hughes is serving time in jail for a weapons charge and was being housed at the Honor Farm. His release date was February 2, 2018.

Sheriff’s Special Teams are heading up the effort to capture Hughes.

If you see him, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s department dispatch at (209) 468-4400.

