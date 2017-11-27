Mom, Daughter Who Were Killed When Vehicle Hit Bear Identified

Filed Under: bear, Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have released the identity of the mother and child who were killed after their vehicle hit a bear in Calaveras County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sarah Rhode and her 19-month-old child, Ariana Harris, both of Copperopolis, were killed in the crash on Thanksgiving evening. It happened on highway four, west of Holiday Mine Road. Authorities say the bear entered the roadway and was struck by the car.

A third passenger, four-year-old Julian Harris, was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center with minor injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch