Report: Over 180 Women Say They Were Sexually Assaulted At Massage Envy

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A popular spa chain is facing accusations of sexual assault.

An investigation by Buzzfeed news alleges that more than 180 women have reported sexual assaults at Massage Envy franchises around the country, including claims that massage therapists groped the victims’ breasts and genitals.

“We hold franchise owners accountable to our policies and when we say nothing is more important to us than treating clients with respect and giving them a safe, professional experience, we mean it,” the company reportedly told Buzzfeed.

Massage Envy says they have the most stringent and rigorous policies when hiring therapists.

