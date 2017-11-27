Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest In Hit-And-Run Death Of Stockton Vet

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A $10,000 reward has now been issued for information that leads to an arrest in the hit and run death of a Stockton disabled veteran.

The 58-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound, across Hammer Lane at Lan Ark Drive when he was killed. It was shortly after six on Tuesday evening.

Heather Thayer of Stockton says her family is shattered. Two days before Thanksgiving, her stepfather, a veteran, was killed while crossing the street.

“He was coming to bring my mom some fruit to recover from her surgery and going home to make Thanksgiving pies for my mom,” she said.

David Wright who they called “Casper”, was a kind soul and a loving father. He was a big fan of the Raiders. The family says his only form of transportation was his bicycle.

“We know he is in a good place. We know that he is with God. We know that he left with good spirits that is the only thing keeping us strong,” said Thayer.

Stockton Police have released a photo of the vehicle, detectives believe was involved in the deadly crash. Family members hope someone in the community can help identify the person responsible for Wright’s death.

“This particular intersection is very dangerous,” said Helena De Water, who lives nearby.

Neighbors say there have been multiple accidents on Hammer Lane near the intersection where Wright died. They hope police can do something about it.

“I think, they need to put up cameras, not only cameras but they need to put up speed radar and need to be out here more,” said De Water.

Leaders with the Stockton Police department say they are closely monitoring the busy intersection of Hammer Lane and Lan Ark Drive.

“It’s chilling because I can hear them race as they are going down Hammer lane, all the time and they are racing and not even stopping,” she said.

