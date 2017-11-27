Trump Signals Openness To Changes In GOP Tax Plan

49ers Week 12 Team Grades: Seattle Smothers SF In 24-13 Victory At Levi's StadiumComing off a bye week, the San Francisco 49ers stuck with rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard, and the results were not good in a lopsided loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo made his 49ers debut late in the fourth quarter and led the S.F. offense to its final score of the game.

Oakland Raiders Week 12 Team Grades: Raiders Beat Broncos To Keep Playoff Hopes AliveThe Oakland Raiders gained revenge to beat their AFC West division rival Denver Broncos. With the win, the Raiders now hold their destiny when it comes to the playoffs. Here is a look at the Raiders team grades following their big win.

Raiders Beat Broncos 21-14 in Wild Fight-Filled GameRaiders got a 21-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, a day that will be remembered most for a brawl between Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib that led to three ejections.

Couture Scores Twice As Sharks Top Jets 4-0Logan Couture does the dirty work that doesn't always get noticed. But with his team in desperate need of a win, he didn't shy away from the limelight. Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones had 38 saves as the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday night. The Sharks won for just the second time in six games with two ties over that stretch and improved to 18-5-2-2 all-time against Winnipeg. The Jets had won five of their previous six and 10 of their last 13.