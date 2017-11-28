Detectives: Grandfather Carjacked, Murdered Days Before Thanksgiving

ELVERTA (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in the case of a grandfather found dead along the side of the road in rural Sacramento County.

Jeffrey Turner was found dead two days before Thanksgiving. His body was found apparently dumped near Kasser and Tan Woods Roads.

Authorities believe Turner was carjacked and murdered just before he was to pick up his granddaughter for a doctor’s appointment.

Photo of Jeffrey Turner and his car released by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Turner’s car has still not been found. Tuesday, detectives released photos of Turner and the car to solicit help from the community for information in the case. The car could still be in the area, detectives say, and may have some minor damage to its front-end.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-7604.

