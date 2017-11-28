Forensic Pathologist Steps Down Amid Claims Of Pressure From Sheriff

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A forensic pathologist with San Joaquin County has stepped down from her position after claims county sheriff Steve Moore made her job unbearable.
Dr. Susan Parson resigned Monday, and in her resignation letter, which we obtained through a representative, she said Moore is to blame for her decision.
The doctor is expected to submit memos to county administrators and the board of supervisors with specific instances that lead to her sudden resignation.
Parson wrote that the sheriff made her “day-to-day” experience in the county personally unbearable and professionally unsustainable.
She alleges the sheriff inserted himself into how and when she would perform her medical duties with attempts to control and influence her professional judgment and conclusions.
In a statement, Moore says “at no time did he attempt to control or influence her professional judgment and conclusions.”
Parson joined the county last year for the opportunity to work with chief forensic pathologist, Dr. Bennet Omalu who famously discovered a degenerative brain disease that has been detected in football players, after their death.
“It’s unfortunate she has to leave. The reason she moved to the West Coast is because she had the opportunity to work with Dr. Bennet Omalu, and so she was very happy moving here to work under her leadership. Once, she got here that all changed. Sheriff Moore wanted to have more control over the forensic pathologist,” said Patricia Hernandez, senior representative, Union of American Physicians and Dentists.
Sheriff Moore has agreed to talk with CBS13 face-to-face about these allegations Wednesday.