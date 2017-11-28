Children's Receiving Home Collecting Donations At Arden Fair For 'Giving Tuesday'The relatively new movement comes in response to the overt commercialism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Big Tobacco's Court-Ordered Ads Make Their DebutA wave of new tobacco ads debuted across prime-time television and published in newspapers this weekend, but they aren't promoting what you might expect.

Children At Risk Of Losing Health Insurance If Congress Doesn't ActCongress missed the deadline to extend funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP back in September and if lawmakers don't act soon, thousands of children in California will lose coverage.

A Local Shop Owner's Effort To Boost In-Store Sales This Holiday SeasonThe owner of Tack Warehouse on Main Street is turning to big incentives to draw customers in, and get them to join the movement of shopping local.