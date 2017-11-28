Children’s Receiving Home Collecting Donations At Arden Fair For ‘Giving Tuesday’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Today is “Giving Tuesday,” a relatively new movement that follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a way to move past the mass consumerism of post-Thanksgiving shopping.

To get in the spirit of giving, the Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento has partnered with Arden Fair Mall to collect donations for children-in-crisis at the “angel station.”

To take part, you can stop by where you can “shop” from a child’s wish list.

The “angel station” is open through Dec. 23 from 8:00 a.m. Until 7:00 p.m. daily.

