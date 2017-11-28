WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Start In 49ers Game Against Bears

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers will start Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback this week.

The 49ers said coach Kyle Shanahan met with his quarterbacks Tuesday to tell them Garoppolo will make his first start for San Francisco (1-10) this weekend at Chicago (3-8).

The Niners acquired Garoppolo on Oct. 31 from New England for a 2018 second-round pick to be the franchise’s long-term quarterback.

After taking time to learn the new offense, Garoppolo made his San Francisco debut in Sunday’s 24-13 loss to Seattle after starter C.J. Beathard left with injuries to his hip and knee with just over a minute left.

Garoppolo completed both passes, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Louis Murphy.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

