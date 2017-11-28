Sacramento Kings Star George Hill Shines Spotlight On First Responders

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — He’s an NBA star shining a light on those who protect and serve.
Sacramento Kings guard George Hill is scoring a different type of assist, by honoring veterans and first-responders in his Sideline Soldiers program.
On Tuesday night he gave off-duty Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies and their families a highlight they might otherwise never see—court-side seats to Kings’ pre-game warm-ups, and tickets to the game.
Rodolfo Roque is a 15-year veteran who came to the game with his wife and children. He’s grateful for the recognition.
“When the community reaches out, even just shakes my hand, there’s no words to describe it,” Roque said. “It makes my whole week. My whole month.”
George Hill, who is in his 9th NBA season, started this Sideline Soldiers program early in his career.
“As crazy as our world is going right now, all the ups and downs, people like this, people don’t like that,” Hill said. “Everyone just needs to come together and start loving one another.”
Aaron Decanio and Ryan Trapani are partners with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. A night like this with family can help on the hardest days.
“More often then not, there’s some bad calls you deal with but with good support from your partners you just move on,” Decanio said.
Court-side seats for these community crime-fighters.
Thanks to a basketball star taking care of home court, by taking time to honor those who serve.