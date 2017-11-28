Woman Struck, Killed In Tracy; Search On For Driver

TRACY (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was hit and killed by a driver near the 11th Street Bridge in Tracy and a search is on for the driver.
The incident happened Sunday a little before 6 p.m. Tracy police say they got several calls about a woman walking near the road of the bridge.
A few minutes after those original calls, the department says new callers reported that they were seeing a woman lying on the side of the road.
At the scene, officers found an unresponsive woman in the road. Medics soon pronounced the woman dead.
Detectives believe the woman was a victim of a hit-and-run. It is unclear why the woman was reportedly walking in the roadway, as the 11th Street Bridge has a protected pedestrian walkway. Her identity is not being released at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (209) 831-6604.