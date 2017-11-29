Mail Bombs Sent To 2 Northern California Homes

ALAMEDA (AP) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating two instances in recent weeks of packages delivered to homes in Northern California that exploded when people opened them.
Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said Tuesday that a package delivered to a house in Alameda detonated Friday. He says the victim had non-life threatening injuries.
Fitch says the package was sent to the residence of a city of Alameda employee but would not release any other details.
Federal officials are also investigating a package that exploded Oct. 19 after it was delivered to an East Palo Alto home. East Palo Alto resident Veronica Maldonado tells KGO-TV her father was injured last month when a parcel exploded as he opened it.
Fitch says he cannot say if the cases are connected.
