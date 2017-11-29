18-Year-Old Citrus Heights Resident Suspected Of Dealing Meth Arrested

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a young man suspected of dealing methamphetamine in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police say 18-year-old Isaiah Shepherd was arrested early Wednesday afternoon. Detectives had been investigating Shepherd since October.

Isaiah Shepherd, 18. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police Department)

Police say an undercover officer allegedly managed to buy methamphetamine from Shepherd, prompting detectives to obtain an arrest warrant against the 18-year-old.

Shepherd was arrested along the 7500 block of Greenback Lane by detectives. Another man, 31-year-old Michael Mullins was also arrested during the raid. Mullins is facing drug possession charges.

 

  1. Michael Grimler says:
    November 29, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Because McDonald’s just ain’t cool.

