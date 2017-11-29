18-Year-Old Citrus Heights Resident Suspected Of Dealing Meth Arrested

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a young man suspected of dealing methamphetamine in Citrus Heights.
Citrus Heights police say 18-year-old Isaiah Shepherd was arrested early Wednesday afternoon. Detectives had been investigating Shepherd since October.
Police say an undercover officer allegedly managed to buy methamphetamine from Shepherd, prompting detectives to obtain an arrest warrant against the 18-year-old.
Shepherd was arrested along the 7500 block of Greenback Lane by detectives. Another man, 31-year-old Michael Mullins was also arrested during the raid. Mullins is facing drug possession charges.
